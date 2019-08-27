City of Regina seeks approval from CN, CP to relocate train tracks on Ring Road

The City of Regina is inching closer to the design stage of relocating the train tracks on Ring Road between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street.

Regina city council agreed on its recommendation to have administration reach out and secure the co-operation of Canadain National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway on Monday night.

Administration will need to obtain a memorandum of understanding or letter of intent from CN and CP before they can move forward.

READ MORE: Decision to move Ring Road rail crossing could be on its way

“Their support to make the change is what’s really important for us and so far they’ve been supportive,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

The city plans on spending about $2 million in terms of design work and will present it to both rail companies before a decision is made.

With an estimated cost of roughly $107 million, Fougere said CN and CP will have the option to pay for the relocation, but is almost certain that won’t be the case.

Fougere said there have been discussions about asking the provincial and government for help when it comes to secure funding.

READ MORE: City to complete feasibility study on possible overpass at Ring Road railway crossing

Above all, Fougere said relocation is a necessity and empathized the importance of making it happen.

“It’s just frustrating for people and it’s frustrating for council to hear this. There is a way to make this happen and have those tracks moved,” Fougere said.

Once the city finishes its design and secures funding, dates will be set for construction.

WATCH: Decision to move Ring Road rail crossing could be on its way.