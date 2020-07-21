Mother hopes completed Ring Road light project will save lives, years after daughter dies in crash

Send this page to someone via email

Katie Boehm was 17 years old when she lost her life during a crash on Ring Road in 2015.

It happened between Assiniboine Avenue East and Albert Street South – which for years was a span of highway without lighting.

The City of Regina began installing lights along the stretch of road in March 2019. On Tuesday, the city along with the province announced its completion.

Read more: City of Regina looking into installing lights on southeast portion of Ring Road

Boehm’s mother Lisa says although it won’t bring back her daughter, she believes the project may help save other lives.

“It’s a relief that this project is finally complete,” Lisa Boehm said. “I am confident the lights will reduce future accidents and save lives. I’m grateful that the city and province were able to get this project done.”

Story continues below advertisement

The lighting is made up of 111 eco-friendly, high-intensity and efficient LED light poles, which provide an average of 26,000 lumens.

It’s expected to save the city up to 50 per cent in energy costs. The city, however, says it’s not about saving money, but lives.

“Safety is a top priority for the City of Regina and residents,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Read more: Lights being installed on Ring Road between Albert and Wascana Parkway

“With the completion of this work, visibility is greatly improved and therefore so is the safety of drivers. We are pleased to have had the support of the province to advance this project.”

The total cost of the project was about $1.984 million split between the city and the Saskatchewan government.

“Our government is very pleased to be working with the City of Regina on this road safety improvement,” Minister of Advanced Education and MLA for Regina University Tina Beaudry Mellor said in a release on behalf of Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Greg Ottenbriet.

“We know how important the transportation system is to our citizens and to the businesses in our province.”

The project was something the city had been talking about for a number of years, saying it’s received several calls of concern regarding the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

0:59 City of Regina looking into installing lights on southeast portion of Ring Road City of Regina looking into installing lights on southeast portion of Ring Road