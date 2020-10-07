New Brunswick advises of two potential exposures to COVID-19 in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

After New Brunswick reported 17 new cases of coronavirus linked to the Manoir Notre-Dame outbreak, health officials have identified two locations of potential exposures to the virus in Moncton.

Thursday afternoon, the N.B. Department of Health said potential public exposures may have occurred at Moncton Costco optical centre and St-Hubert Restaurant.

At the Moncton Costco on 149 Granite Dr., potential exposure may have occurred on the following dates:

Oct. 1 between 4-8 p.m.

Oct. 2 between 12:30-9 p.m.

Oct. 5 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

At St-Hubert Restaurant on 235 Carson Rd., potential exposure may have occurred on:

Oct. 3 between 11:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 between 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and 4-8 p.m.

The province says those who have visited these locations since Oct. 1 should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. Should any symptoms develop, residents are directed to self-isolate and to call 811 or take the self-assessment online to get tested.

New Brunswick has a total of 22 active cases of the virus and has confirmed 222 COVID-19 cases to date.

The province said on Wednesday there are two New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19, and 198 cases are considered recovered.

The start of the Notre-Dame outbreak is still under investigation, the province said.