New Brunswick reports 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to Norte-Dame Manor outbreak

New Brunswick health officials are reporting 17 new cases of the coronavirus linked to an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special care home in Moncton.

Health officials declared the outbreak on Tuesday after two residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The province reports 19 active cases of COVID-19 linked to the special care home in total, including 13 residents, four health-care workers and two family members that were close contacts.

Notre-Dame has 112 residents and 56 employees. Nearly all staff members were tested within four hours and test results were returned quickly, said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell in a provincial update on Wednesday.

According to the Public Health release, the confirmed cases are: 2 people in their 20s, 3 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 5 in their 70s, 2 in their 80s and 2 over 90. 2 people have been hospitalized. — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) October 7, 2020

Russell said public health was able to confirm so many cases because of its rapid response and testing. She said all family members or close contacts have been contacted.

All confirmed cases are said to be isolating, according to Russell. “This virus is contained to confirmed cases and one facility.”

This is the largest surge of cases in one day that New Brunswick has seen to date.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in the update that the Moncton outbreak management team is working to prevent the further spread of the virus and identify potential exposures.

Health officials say a potential exposure may have occurred at the Moncton Costco Optical Centre and the Moncton St. Hubert Restaurant on Oct. 1. Those who have visited since should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition, Higgs said the decision on province-wide mask requirements will be made on Thursday, with this outbreak weighing on that call.

Higgs advised New Brunswickers to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small, and to download the COVID Alert app.

Russell said the Notre-Dame outbreak was not unexpected because the province has seen increasing numbers in its neighbouring jurisdictions.

The decision whether to bring the Moncton region back into the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery will be made as more information comes in to public health.

The start of the Notre-Dame outbreak is still under investigation, the province says.

New Brunswick has a total of 22 active cases of the virus and has confirmed 222 COVID-19 cases to date.

The province says 198 cases are considered recovered. There are two New Brunswickers in hospital for COVID-19.