Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Tam urges caution during Thanksgiving amid recent rise in coronavirus cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2020 2:33 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April' Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April
WATCH: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April

Canada’s top public health officer is urging people to plan ahead to make sure this year’s Thanksgiving holiday is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam says indoor gatherings should be kept small, especially in parts of the country where infection rates are high.

Canadians need to find safe alternatives for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus: experts

She says people celebrating outdoors should follow physical distancing guidelines and encouraged people to avoid sharing food and other objects during their meals.

Tam is also suggesting that Canadians opt for virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead of in-person gatherings.

Click to play video 'Tam warns habits must change to avoid second wave' Tam warns habits must change to avoid second wave
Tam warns habits must change to avoid second wave

Tam’s suggestions come as new COVID-19 case numbers surge in several parts of the country, most notably Quebec and Ontario.

Quebec reported more than 1,000 new diagnoses for the third straight day on Sunday, while Ontario has recorded more than 500 cases every day for the past week.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
