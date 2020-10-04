Tam urges caution during Thanksgiving amid recent rise in coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s top public health officer is urging people to plan ahead to make sure this year’s Thanksgiving holiday is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam says indoor gatherings should be kept small, especially in parts of the country where infection rates are high.

1/3 This #Thanksgiving’s cornucopia needs to include an abundance of anti-#COVID19 personal precautions + set up for virtual or well-spaced gatherings to keep 2-metres #PhysicalDistancing between people not in the same #ContactBubble. https://t.co/w27G7rHASE — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) October 4, 2020

She says people celebrating outdoors should follow physical distancing guidelines and encouraged people to avoid sharing food and other objects during their meals.

Tam is also suggesting that Canadians opt for virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead of in-person gatherings.

Tam’s suggestions come as new COVID-19 case numbers surge in several parts of the country, most notably Quebec and Ontario.

Quebec reported more than 1,000 new diagnoses for the third straight day on Sunday, while Ontario has recorded more than 500 cases every day for the past week.