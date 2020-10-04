Canada’s coronavirus cases surpass 165K after provinces report 1,679 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 1,679 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as well as 19 more deaths.

Sunday’s data brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 165,986, and fatalities to 9,481.

A total of 140,243 patients or 84 per cent of all infections have since recovered while over 9.15 million tests have been administered.

The new data does not however paint a complete picture of the virus’ spread across Canada due to all territories and some provinces like B.C. and Alberta not releasing new COVID-19 updates on the weekend.

2/2 This is not last year’s #Thanksgiving, it needs to be another of our ingenious Canadian #COVID19 “holiday-hacks” that will ensure there are no viruses invited or passed around at our gatherings…so we’ve got some serious planning to do. https://t.co/w27G7rHASE — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) October 4, 2020

In a statement Sunday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam emphasized safety and personal protection with a list of “holiday-hacks” ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

“This year’s celebrations need to include an abundance of personal protections and a set-up for virtual or safe distancing connections,” read Tam’s statement. “Gatherings indoors will be safest if small and select, especially in regions of the country where infection rates are highest.”

“Remember, too close is too close, even if you are outdoors. Don’t share food or objects, ‘Bring-Your-Own’ is safer. Do share friendships, experiences and the great Canadian outdoors — together apart!”

According to Tam, an average of 71,000 people have also tested daily over the past week with 1.8 per cent of those results returning as positive cases.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said that Canadians have to act now to slow the spread of the virus in their communities as the number of new cases continues to spike across the country.

“We are right back at the place where we desperately need Canadians to dig in,” said Qualtrough.

“As people start going indoors, as the flu season also descends upon us, we have to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to continue to address it through the things we all do. Whether it’s hand washing, social distancing, wearing a mask — just staying put as much as we can.”

Quebec announced 1,079 new cases of the virus on Sunday — the third day in a row the hard-hit province reported over 1,000 new cases in its daily update. Another 12 deaths were also reported by the province, though 10 of those fatalities had occurred between Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 or at an unspecified date.

The province’s lab-confirmed infections now stands at 78,459 and its death toll at 5,878.

Ontario added 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising its total cases to 54,199.

Seven more deaths were also announced on Sunday, though three that originally occurred over the spring and summer were added as a result of a data cleanup by the province. Ten of the new cases released on Sunday were also a result of the data cleanup, and had originally occurred in the spring and summer.

Ontario’s death toll now stands at 2,975, though a total of 45,819 patients or 84.5 per cent of all cases have since recovered.

Manitoba reported 36 new cases on Sunday, raising its provincial total to 2,140 cases. An unknown number of the province’s cases are considered probable, however.

Provincial health authorities also added one new death linked to the virus, raising its provincial death toll to 23.

Saskatchewan announced five more cases of COVID-19, raising its total lab-confirmed cases to 1,959. The province’s death toll stands at 24.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador did not report any new cases during their daily update on Sunday. P.E.I. added another two new cases on Sunday however, raising its provincial total to 61.

Worldwide, over 35 million people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday evening, over 1,030,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

— With files from Amanda Connolly