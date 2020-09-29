Menu

Comments

Traffic

Barrie police investigate crash involving cop cruiser

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 6:17 pm
Barrie Police/Twitter

Barrie police say they’re investigating a crash that involved a cop cruiser at Essa Road and Ferndale Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon, an officer was responding to an emergency call and driving north from Veterans Drive to Ferndale Drive.

“As he was passing through the intersection, his vehicle got struck by a westbound motor vehicle,” Leon said. “He did have all his emergency equipment activated — lights and sirens.”

Leon said no injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

The intersection of Essa Road and Ferndale Drive was closed for about two hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

