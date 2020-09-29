Barrie police investigate crash involving cop cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re investigating a crash that involved a cop cruiser at Essa Road and Ferndale Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon, an officer was responding to an emergency call and driving north from Veterans Drive to Ferndale Drive.

“As he was passing through the intersection, his vehicle got struck by a westbound motor vehicle,” Leon said. “He did have all his emergency equipment activated — lights and sirens.”

Leon said no injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

#BarriePolice is advising the public to expect delays in the Essa Rd. and Ferndale Dr. area until approx. 2:30pm as there is currently a motor vehicle collision blocking the intersection. There are no reported injuries and there is currently no access to northbound Ferndale Dr. pic.twitter.com/T6fjD8P2gF — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 29, 2020

The intersection of Essa Road and Ferndale Drive was closed for about two hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The collision investigation at Essa Rd. and Ferndale Dr. has concluded and all emergency vehicles have left the scene. The roads are now fully open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/MmHqGrzaHs — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 29, 2020