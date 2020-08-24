Body found in Barrie’s Sunnidale Park: police

A body was found in Barrie, Ont.’s Sunnidale Park on Saturday morning, although the death is not being investigated as suspicious, a local police spokesperson confirmed.
“We received a call and we attended at Sunnidale Park and discovered it located in an area of the park,” Jennett Mays, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator, told Global News.
Trending Stories
“There is no threat to public safety.”
The cause of the man’s death is still unknown.
Mays said the investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments