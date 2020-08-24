Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Body found in Barrie’s Sunnidale Park: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
The cause of the man's death is still unknown.
The cause of the man's death is still unknown. Barrie Police/Supplied

A body was found in Barrie, Ont.’s Sunnidale Park on Saturday morning, although the death is not being investigated as suspicious, a local police spokesperson confirmed.

“We received a call and we attended at Sunnidale Park and discovered it located in an area of the park,” Jennett Mays, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator, told Global News.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pedestrian transported to Toronto-area trauma centre after Barrie, Ont. hit-and-run

“There is no threat to public safety.”

The cause of the man’s death is still unknown.

Mays said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceCity Of BarrieSunnidale ParkBarrie Sunnidale ParkSunnidale Park body found
Flyers
More weekly flyers