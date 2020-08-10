Pedestrian transported to Toronto-area trauma centre after Barrie, Ont. hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries after they were hit by a car that left the scene on Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., police say they received a call from a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the parking lot of 61 King St. in Barrie’s south end.

Officers say a vehicle was seen in the area and was described as a dark, two-door older vehicle that had two men inside.

Investigators are asking people with surveillance footage or those who have been in the area to reach out to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Const. J. Ford at 705-725-7025 ext. 2507, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.