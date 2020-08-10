Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian transported to Toronto-area trauma centre after Barrie, Ont. hit-and-run

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 1:19 pm
At about 10 p.m., police say they received a call from a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the parking lot of 61 King St. in Barrie's south end.
At about 10 p.m., police say they received a call from a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the parking lot of 61 King St. in Barrie's south end. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries after they were hit by a car that left the scene on Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., police say they received a call from a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the parking lot of 61 King St. in Barrie’s south end.

Read more: Woman attacked while walking dog in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Officers say a vehicle was seen in the area and was described as a dark, two-door older vehicle that had two men inside.

Investigators are asking people with surveillance footage or those who have been in the area to reach out to officers.

Read more: Barrie man dies following off-road crash in Whitestone Township, Ont.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Const. J. Ford at 705-725-7025 ext. 2507, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

