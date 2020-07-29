Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Barrie man dies following off-road crash in Whitestone Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 11:52 am
According to police, an off-road vehicle that was travelling east left the street, hit a tree and rolled over.
According to police, an off-road vehicle that was travelling east left the street, hit a tree and rolled over. Global News

A 29-year-old Barrie man has died following a single, off-road vehicle crash on Clear Lake Road in Whitestone Township, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, West Parry OPP say.

According to police, an off-road vehicle that was travelling east left the street, hit a tree and rolled over.

Read more: 27-year-old from Springwater, Ont., charged with impaired driving following crash

The driver, Andrew Larrain, 29, from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Larrain’s passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, officers say.

Global News has contacted West Parry Sound OPP for more information.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsparry soundWest Parry Sound OPPParry Sound crashWhitestone TownshipBarrie man deadParry Sound off-road crashWhitestone Township Ont
Flyers
More weekly flyers