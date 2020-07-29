Barrie man dies following off-road crash in Whitestone Township, Ont.

A 29-year-old Barrie man has died following a single, off-road vehicle crash on Clear Lake Road in Whitestone Township, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, West Parry OPP say.
According to police, an off-road vehicle that was travelling east left the street, hit a tree and rolled over.
The driver, Andrew Larrain, 29, from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
Larrain’s passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, officers say.
Global News has contacted West Parry Sound OPP for more information.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments