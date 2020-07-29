Barrie man dies following off-road crash in Whitestone Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Barrie man has died following a single, off-road vehicle crash on Clear Lake Road in Whitestone Township, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, West Parry OPP say.

According to police, an off-road vehicle that was travelling east left the street, hit a tree and rolled over.

The driver, Andrew Larrain, 29, from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Larrain’s passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, officers say.

Global News has contacted West Parry Sound OPP for more information.

