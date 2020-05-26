Menu

Traffic

27-year-old from Springwater, Ont., charged with impaired driving following crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 5:03 pm
The driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.
The driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

A 27-year-old from Springwater, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a a single-vehicle crash in Carling Township, Ont., last Thursday night, West Parry Sound OPP say.

After speaking with the driver, officers say they determined that alcohol was consumed.

READ MORE: Barrie man charged with impaired driving following crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

The driver was then arrested and sent to the police station, where further testing was conducted, police say

Briar Bache, 27, from Springwater, was subsequently charged with two counts of operation while impaired. Their licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Bache is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on June 6.

