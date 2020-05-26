27-year-old from Springwater, Ont., charged with impaired driving following crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old from Springwater, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a a single-vehicle crash in Carling Township, Ont., last Thursday night, West Parry Sound OPP say.

After speaking with the driver, officers say they determined that alcohol was consumed.

The driver was then arrested and sent to the police station, where further testing was conducted, police say

Briar Bache, 27, from Springwater, was subsequently charged with two counts of operation while impaired. Their licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Bache is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on June 6.

2:00 More than 50 impaired charges laid around Peterborough and the Kawarthas in last month More than 50 impaired charges laid around Peterborough and the Kawarthas in last month

Story continues below advertisement