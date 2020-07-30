Woman attacked while walking dog in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

A woman who was walking her dog on Maple Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., was attacked by an unknown man who dragged her toward a wooded area Wednesday evening, Orillia OPP say.
The woman in her 50s didn’t see her attacker since she lost consciousness, but she remembered him having a deep voice, according to police.
The woman was treated and released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.
The OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit attended the scene and searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.
The Orillia crime unit is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
