Crime

Woman attacked while walking dog in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 1:52 pm
The woman who's in her 50s didn't see her attacker since she lost consciousness, but she remembers him having a deep voice, according to police.
The woman who's in her 50s didn't see her attacker since she lost consciousness, but she remembers him having a deep voice, according to police. Global News file

A woman who was walking her dog on Maple Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., was attacked by an unknown man who dragged her toward a wooded area Wednesday evening, Orillia OPP say.

The woman in her 50s didn’t see her attacker since she lost consciousness, but she remembered him having a deep voice, according to police.

Read more: Orillia OPP investigating ‘serious’ crash in Oro-Medonte, 1 with life-threatening injuries

The woman was treated and released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

The OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit attended the scene and searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

Read more: Police investigating after human remains found in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

The Orillia crime unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

