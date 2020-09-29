7 more positive COVID-19 tests reported in Waterloo, active case count falls to 156

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced seven new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,713.

The agency also announced that three of the 10 outbreaks in Waterloo Region have been declared over.

The outbreaks at Lanark Heights and the Village at Winston Park long-term-care homes in Kitchener, Ont., have both come to an end as has one in a congregate setting.

The other outbreak in a congregate setting has seen a rise in the number of cases as there are now two residents and two staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The list of remaining outbreaks includes three at daycares, one at a high school, one in the food and beverage industry and one in a fitness facility.

Waterloo Public Health cleared another 12 people of COVID-19 on Friday pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,437.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since mid-August leaving the death toll at 120.

These numbers add up to leave us with 156 active cases, five less than Monday’s number.

Ontario reported 554 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 51,085.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday which saw 700 cases and marked a new record for daily infections.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 251 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 106 in Ottawa, 79 in Peel Region, and 43 in York Region.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

