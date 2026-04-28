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Canada

Workplace death at Hamilton waste transfer site under investigation: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
A Hamilton Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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Hamilton police say they are investigating a workplace fatality at a waste transfer facility in the city’s industrial sector.

Police say officers responded to the site on Strathearne Avenue around 4:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon following reports that a worker had been struck by heavy equipment.

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They say a 48-year-old man was found in critical condition and later died.

Police say the incident involved both a commercial vehicle and heavy equipment operating at the site.

The Ministry of Labour is assisting the police and the coroner’s officer has ordered a post-mortem examination.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

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