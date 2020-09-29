Ontario reports 554 new coronavirus cases, most in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 51,085.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday which saw 700 cases and marked a new record for daily infections.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 251 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 106 in Ottawa, 79 in Peel Region, and 43 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 38,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,887,712 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. There is currently a backlog of 54,759 for test results.

Around 1.4 per cent of Tuesday’s processed tests were positive for coronavirus.

Elliott also said 62 per cent of Tuesday’s cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario is reporting 554 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 38,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 251 new cases in Toronto with 106 in Ottawa, 79 in Peel and 43 in York Region. 62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 29, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

24,275 people are male — an increase of 286 cases.

26,440 people are female — an increase of 267 cases.

4,165 people are 19 and under — an increase of 81 cases.

17,582 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 265 cases.

14,632 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 145 cases.

8,410 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 48 cases.

6,288 people are 80 and over — an increase of 15 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 43,450 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 323 from the previous day.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,844 as four more death were reported. The deaths increased by two in the 60 to 79 age group and by two in the 80 and over age group. Deaths have remained in single digits over the last three months.

Ontario has 137 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by nine from the previous day), with 30 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 16 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

