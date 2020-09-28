Ontario reports 700 new coronavirus cases, highest daily infections ever recorded

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking a new record for the most daily infections ever recorded in the province.

The last highest case number was on April 24 when 640 cases were reported, however, only 12,295 tests were completed on that day.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 41,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,849,337 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. There are currently 49,586 people awaiting test results.

Roughly 1.7 per cent of Monday’s processed tests were positive for coronavirus.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 344 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region, 89 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 20 or fewer cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is reporting 700 cases of #COVID19 with more than 41,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 344 new cases in Toronto with 104 in Peel, 89 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region. 60% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 28, 2020

The province has also surpassed 50,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The total now stands at 50,531 cases.

Elliott also said 60 per cent of Monday’s cases are people under the age of 40.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

23,989 people are male — an increase of 379 cases.

26,173 people are female — an increase of 320 cases.

4,084 people are 19 and under — an increase of 101 cases.

17,317 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 317 cases.

14,487 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 183 cases.

8,362 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 87 cases.

6,273 people are 80 and over — an increase of 15 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 43,127 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 331 from the previous day.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,840 as one more death was reported.

Ontario has 128 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 16 from the previous day), with 29 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 17 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 272 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 137 among students and 52 among staff (83 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 36 more cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 224 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools with active cases are in Toronto, Oakville, Burlington, Halton Hills, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Orangeville, Aurora, Milton, Tottenham, Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, St. Catharines, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Smith Falls, Amherstburg, New Tecumseth, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, London, Windsor, Woolwich, Whitewater Region, Peterborough, Scugog, Clarence-Rockland, Russell, North Grenville, Ottawa, Kingsville, Thunder Bay, Red Lake and Pembroke.

One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 115 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of six more since the previous day.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,863 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day. There are 44 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 68 active cases among long-term care residents and 116 active cases among staff.