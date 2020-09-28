Toronto school temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board says an elementary school in Scarborough is temporarily closed for one week after a coronavirus outbreak involving four people.

In a memo released Sunday, Mason Road JPS will be closed from Monday, Sept. 28, to Friday, Oct. 2.

The TDSB said three teachers and one student have so far tested positive for the virus.

The decision to temporarily close the school came after learning that a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the memo said.

Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at the school and required it to close while it conducts the investigation.

An outbreak is declared when there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period and with a link to a school setting, the TDSB said.

“I know news of an outbreak and school closure will, understandably, be worrisome for families,” the memo read.

Mason Road JPS will undergo additional cleaning over the next week. Staff will reach out to parents about “supporting students’ learning during the closure period.”

Important Update: @TOPublicHealth has declared an outbreak at Mason Road JPS & as a result has requested that it be temporarily closed Monday, September 28 to Friday, October 2, while they continue their investigation. Information has already been shared with school community. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) September 28, 2020

