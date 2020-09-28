Menu

Education

Toronto school temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 7:31 am
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street.
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / Global News

The Toronto District School Board says an elementary school in Scarborough is temporarily closed for one week after a coronavirus outbreak involving four people.

In a memo released Sunday, Mason Road JPS will be closed from Monday, Sept. 28, to Friday, Oct. 2.

The TDSB said three teachers and one student have so far tested positive for the virus.

The decision to temporarily close the school came after learning that a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the memo said.

Pembroke, Ont., high school closed after 3rd staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at the school and required it to close while it conducts the investigation.

An outbreak is declared when there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period and with a link to a school setting, the TDSB said.

Trending Stories

“I know news of an outbreak and school closure will, understandably, be worrisome for families,” the memo read.

Mason Road JPS will undergo additional cleaning over the next week. Staff will reach out to parents about “supporting students’ learning during the closure period.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19TDSBToronto CoronavirusToronto Schoolcoronavirus in schoolsMason Road JPSMason Road JPS coronavirusMason Road Junior Public SchoolToronto elementary school
