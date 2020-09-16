Pembroke, Ont., high school closed after 3rd staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) has been ordered to closed a Pembroke, Ont., high school after a third staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Wednesday, the school board announced an outbreak at Fellowes High School in Prembroke after a second staff member tested positive for the disease Tuesday. The first case at the school was identified in another staff member Friday.

After the second case was confirmed, the school board announced an outbreak at the school, but did not advise any change in student attendance. But on Wednesday, after the third staff member tested positive for the disease, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit ordered the school to close for an indefinite amount of time.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the school board assured Global News that no students have been diagnosed with the disease to date. They said the school will only reopen once public health gives the board the go ahead to do so.

The spokesperson said that contact tracing measures are currently underway, but did not say how many close contacts were being investigated.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit did not immediately respond to a request for more information.