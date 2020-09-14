Menu

Health

60 new coronavirus cases reported in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 11:09 am
Quebec healthcare workers unions say province's plan to address a second wave is a positive step but fails to address the main issue: staff shortages.
Sixty additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ottawa. Getty Images

Ottawa saw a large spike in new novel coronavirus cases to start the week, continuing a recent surge in local cases.

Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 database reported 60 new cases of the virus in Ottawa on Monday, following increases of 47 cases on Sunday and 27 on Saturday.

The Ontario dashboard also shows one new death related to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Read more: Ontario ‘losing ground’ in the fight against COVID-19, hospital association warns

There have now been 3,334 cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic and 268 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Ottawa’s recent surge comes amid 313 new cases of the virus in Ontario, the largest daily increase since June 7.

There were 112 new cases of the virus in Toronto and 71 in Peel reported Monday.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada ‘not out of the woods’ amid rising case numbers
Together, Ottawa, Toronto and Peel account for 78 per cent of all new cases on Monday.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa schools, according to Ontario’s new dashboard tracking the virus through the province’s education system.

Ottawa Public Health’s more fulsome daily report on the coronavirus will be available later Monday afternoon.

