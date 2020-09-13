Ontario ‘losing ground’ in the fight against COVID-19, hospital association warns

Send this page to someone via email

A recent increase in coronavirus cases shows Ontario is “losing ground” in its fight against COVID-19, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) warned Sunday.

In a news release, Anthony Dale, the president of the organization which represents the province’s public hospitals, implored Ontarians to continue following public health measures.

“Unfortunately, Ontario’s COVID-19 reproduction rate is now over 1 and the spread of infection is accelerating,” Dale said.

Read more: Ontario reports over 200 new coronavirus cases for 3rd day in a row

“Daily case growth is now over 200, a clear warning sign that our hard-won progress is slipping away. It is the responsibility of each of us to take steps immediately to halt this alarming trend.”

On Sunday, Ontario reported 204 new coronavirus cases — the third day in a row that figure has been above 200. It marked a slight drop compared to Saturday when 232 were reported, though overall cases have been trending upwards in recent days.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19-related deaths, meanwhile, have been largely stable, though are often seen as a lagging indicator.

Most of the case increases appear to be in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. In Sunday’s report, 63 were from Toronto, 47 from Ottawa, and 35 from Peel Region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Last week, Premier Doug Ford called Toronto, Ottawa, and Brampton “hot spots” for coronavirus in the province. Ford also said local medical officers of health should reimpose restrictions as needed.

1:20 Coronavirus: Doug Ford labels Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ amid uptick in cases Coronavirus: Doug Ford labels Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ amid uptick in cases

“Without continued vigilance, today’s isolated outbreaks in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa could easily spread throughout communities right across Ontario,” Dale said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If current trends continue to accelerate, economic restrictions may tighten once more, and the school year for our children will be in jeopardy.” Tweet This