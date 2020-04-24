Ontario reports 640 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 13,519 with 763 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 640 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 50 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 13,519 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 763.

Meanwhile, 7,087 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 52.4 per cent of cases.

Friday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in positive cases. Thursday saw 634 new cases.

The province has completed 207,040 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,295 tests from the previous day — the most tests done in one day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Ontario has 910 patients (up by 23) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 243 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 10) and 193 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by eight).

On Monday, Ontario health officials said it appears cases within the community have peaked, while cases in long-term care homes and other congregate settings have been growing.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 516 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 57 deaths, and there are 131 outbreaks.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,287 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,089 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

On Wednesday, the Ford government called on the Canadian military to be used as an extra resource in long-term care homes across the province. On Thursday, the federal government approved the request that the military be deployed to the hardest-hit homes.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 1,732 of the total reported cases, which is 12.8 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.1 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

5,640 people are male (41.7 per cent)

7,737 people are female (57.2 per cent)

292 people are 19 and younger (2.2 per cent)

3,052 people are 20-39 (22.6 per cent)

4,108 people are 40-59 (30.4 per cent)

3,029 people are 60-79 (22.4 per cent)

3,029 people at 80 and older (22.4 per cent)

There are 5,414 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Friday’s report marks a five per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

The newly reported numbers are as of 2 p.m. Thursday from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) and 4 p.m. Thursday from the province’s integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS).