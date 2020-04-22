Coronavirus: Ontario calls on Canadian Forces to assist at long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has asked the federal government for assistance in handling coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province, including help from the Canadian Armed Forces.

“We will begin by directing that the additional personnel be deployed to five priority homes in the province,” Ford said.

“Their support will provide staffing relief, so staff can focus on the care of the residents. They will assist with operations, co-ordination, or medical care, logistics and general assistance to support the day-to-day operations.”

Ford said long-term care home staff have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

“They need a rest and they need support,” he said.

More to come.

