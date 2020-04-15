Menu

Health

Ford government to address COVID-19 in long-term care homes with plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2020 6:14 am
Ontario ministry directive which allows COVID-19-positive workers back on the job questioned
WATCH ABOVE: A directive from Ontario’s top doctor to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is raising questions. The document, obtained by Global News, suggests essential staff who test positive for COVID-19 may return if they are without symptoms. Morganne Campbell has more in this report. (April 14, 2020)

TORONTO – The Ontario government is set to unveil an enhanced plan to fight COVID-19 in the province’s long-term care homes today.

Premier Doug Ford says the front lines of the battle against the virus have shifted to seniors homes, with 93 outbreaks at such facilities across Ontario.

Ford says the province will provide more details on the plan, which will include more testing for residents and staff and increased infection control.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home claims 29th resident

He says the province will also stop people from working in more than one of the homes at a time to limit the virus’s spread.

The government has also said it would be processing 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day by today, but did just under 5,000 on Monday.

Ford expressed frustration last week that Ontario has been testing for COVID-19 well below its capacity of 13,000 a day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
