Coronavirus: Feds approve Ontario’s request for military help at long-term care homes

The federal government has approved Ontario’s request for military assistance at long-term care homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s public safety minister has announced.
“Long-term care is a unique vulnerability in this pandemic,” Bill Blair said in a tweet.
“We will continue working together as team Canada to defeat #COVID19.”
On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said his government would formally request assistance from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Armed Forces to help with coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes.
Ford said they would first be deployed to five “priority homes.”
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 516 COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care homes in the province, with 2,189 confirmed cases among residents.
In his daily press conference Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would approve requests for military assistance for provinces, but said, “We shouldn’t have soldiers taking care of seniors.”
Trudeau said there will be an examination of how the country got to this point.
Quebec has also asked for military help in caring for those in long-term care homes.
