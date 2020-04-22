Quebec officials to give coronavirus update as premier considers slowly reopening economy, schools

Send this page to someone via email

As Quebec Premier François Legault considers gradually reopening the economy and schools, he is expected to provide an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The health crisis has killed 1,041 people in the province to date, and the majority of victims have lived in long-term care facilities.

There are 20,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Tuesday. Montreal accounts for roughly half, with more than 9,000 infections.

Legault reiterated on Tuesday that the province’s priority remains to protect seniors and bolster short-staffed nursing homes, where the situation is critical.

There are at least 80 facilities where special attention is needed, he added.

As the province attempts to get a handle on the outbreaks in seniors residences, Legault said he is looking at progressively reopening the economy and schools.

However, he said that several scenarios are being considered and that a decision has to be made with the blessing of public health authorities.

“We’ll table a plan to tell you exactly how it will be done in the next weeks and months,” he said.

In March, the government implemented sweeping measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Under the plan, non-essential services, daycares and schools are closed until at least May 4.

— With files from the Canadian Press