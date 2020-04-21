Officials to give coronavirus update as Quebec aims to increase staff in long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government and public health officials will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon on the spread of the novel coronavirus as the premier continues to appeal for more assistance in long-term care facilities.

There are more than 19,000 cases and 939 deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to date.

Premier François Legault is calling for more medical specialists to staff seniors residences hit hard by the respiratory illness.

READ MORE: Quebec orders of doctors, nurses to investigate nursing homes in light of coronavirus crisis

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province needs at least 2,000 full-time workers to work in nursing homes over the next two weeks, he added.

“My goal is to stabilize the situation in every affected residence,” Legault said.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the province is postponing any non-urgent care in hospitals in order to shuffle doctors to affected residences. The majority of fatalities linked to the respiratory illness have originated in those centres.

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed to care homes in Quebec

Legault has been repeating his plea over the past week and urging health-care professionals to help if they can.

The Canadian Armed Forces have also been deployed to residences after the provincial government formally requested assistance.

As the health crisis continues, Legault also said he doesn’t see schools reopening on May 4 as previously announced. They have been shuttered since March 16 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

4:37 When will our kids go back to school? When will our kids go back to school?

— With files from the Canadian Press