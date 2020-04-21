Quebec orders of doctors, nurses to investigate nursing homes in light of coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Citing concerns amid the novel coronavirus health crisis, three orders representing professional health-care workers in Quebec are launching a joint investigation into long-term care facilities in the province.

The probe, which was announced on Tuesday, will specifically look at the quality of care offered in both public and private nursing homes in the province.

The three orders at the head of the joint investigation — which represent doctors, nurses and licensed practical nurses — will study the practices at the public Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal and the private Residence Herron.

The latter is currently the subject of a police investigation, a coroner’s inquest and a public health probe following at least 31 deaths over the span of a month during the pandemic. At least five deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

In a statement, the province’s order of doctors said it was it “deeply concerned” about seniors living in residential and long-term care centres.

“This is a particularly vulnerable segment of the population, and our role is to ensure that residents of all CHSLDs [long-term care homes] have access to the same quality care and sufficient quantity,” said Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, president of the Collège des médecins du Québec.

The investigation comes as the provincial government pleads for more medical specialists and doctors to lend a helping hand in nursing homes affected by COVID-19. The Canadian Armed Forces have also been deployed to provide assistance.

The respiratory illness has led to more than 900 deaths in the province to date — the majority of which have originated from long-term care facilities.

The pandemic has shed light on the challenges facing seniors residences, including pre-existing staff shortages and low wages for workers.

Luc Mathieu, president of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec, or the province’s order of nurses, said it is time the province reviews its process of elder care.

“Before the COVID-19 crisis, there was already a lack of nursing home resources and expertise in CHSLDs,” he said.

As part of the investigation, the three orders have mandated different experts to evaluate the quality of care offered in public and private nursing homes.

The health-care professionals will then issue a collective report with findings and recommendations. They did not specify a timeline or date.

— With files from the Canadian Press