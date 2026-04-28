Spring economic statement set to be tabled by Liberals in Ottawa

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Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to present the federal government’s spring economic statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

April 28 is also the anniversary of the Liberals’ win in last year’s federal election. While Prime Minister Mark Carney won a minority government at the time, he now has a majority and the spring economic statement is expected to be adopted more quickly as a result.

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The Liberals last year switched the schedule for tabling the annual federal budget and the mid-year economic update, which in prior years had been presented in the fall.

3:55 Mark Carney unveils Canada’s 1st sovereign wealth fund with $25B endowment

That makes this upcoming update the first under the Carney-led Liberal government, which opted to wait until last fall to present its federal budget plan.

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The spring economic update comes a day after Carney announced that Canada is getting its first sovereign wealth fund, with an initial endowment of $25 billion.