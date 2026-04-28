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2 comments

  1. Willow
    April 28, 2026 at 10:53 am

    This is going to be all smoke and mirrors today. Canadians know Carney and this Liberal government have done nothing but spend money and allowed prices of food and other essentials to keep going up. They have done nothing to fix the economy, nothing about the tariffs and they made big promises and never fulfilled them. Canada’s economy is going down the drain fast. Companies closing good paying jobs lost high prices, people using food banks in record numbers and Canadians living on the street that’s Canada’s fiscal update

  2. latoob
    April 28, 2026 at 10:22 am

    The Liberal Party is a “master of finance”. Come on! Trudeau’s Liberal Party has managed to sort out all its finances and is just one step away from the Third World. Under Carney’s tenure, the deficit is close to exceeding 100 billion. Financial expert: Have you legally transferred all the wealth of Canadian tax citizens to the officials’ own households? How shameless! The estimated deficit is 80 billion and the budget is 60 billion. How dare you say you are a financial expert? Show some face, please!

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Canada

Spring economic statement set to be tabled by Liberals in Ottawa

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 9:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney promises ‘good news’ ahead of spring economic update'
Carney promises ‘good news’ ahead of spring economic update
WATCH ABOVE: Carney promises 'good news' ahead of spring economic update
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Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to present the federal government’s spring economic statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

April 28 is also the anniversary of the Liberals’ win in last year’s federal election. While Prime Minister Mark Carney won a minority government at the time, he now has a majority and the spring economic statement is expected to be adopted more quickly as a result.

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The Liberals last year switched the schedule for tabling the annual federal budget and the mid-year economic update, which in prior years had been presented in the fall.

Click to play video: 'Mark Carney unveils Canada’s 1st sovereign wealth fund with $25B endowment'
Mark Carney unveils Canada’s 1st sovereign wealth fund with $25B endowment

That makes this upcoming update the first under the Carney-led Liberal government, which opted to wait until last fall to present its federal budget plan.

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The spring economic update comes a day after Carney announced that Canada is getting its first sovereign wealth fund, with an initial endowment of $25 billion.

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