Canada’s GDP outlook slashed by 20% over Iran war ‘uncertainty’

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18 comments

  1. J-Ditty
    April 5, 2026 at 10:35 am

    It is Easter today! Why don’t you have a front story regarding the most important day for Christians. We are a Christian country! You had articles for Jews for Passover, and they are a rounding error. Same for Muslims. Why not Christians?

  2. EVA
    April 4, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Find Online Jobs (500$-6000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
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  3. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 4:11 pm

    Liberals will use any excuse as cover for the terrible economic policies of Carney and the Liberal government. Along with the bought and paid for media, the elbozoes will say or do anything to support Carney’s disastrous policies.

  4. Colton
    April 3, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    Elbozos Up Canadians will give the Libs another decade to make excuses.

  5. RF
    April 3, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    Trump really is the gift that keeps on giving for the Liberals and the Access Media. The past and ongoing economic vandalism carried out by the Liberals can just be chalked up to the Orange Menace, and the media happily makes sure Canadians buy it.

  6. Vince
    April 3, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    Canada economy was terrible before “Trump tariffs” and the Iran invasion. We can thank the Liberals for that.

  7. JV stooge
    April 3, 2026 at 11:33 am

    The liberal government is “safe & effective” I keep getting more and more of them every time I vote with my sleeves I mean elbows up. I also have a rash on my bottom but likely unrelated.

  8. Tom
    April 3, 2026 at 11:21 am

    An already crumbling gdp thanks to the Carney Liberals. Our economy was on life support already thanks to the disastrous policies of the Trudeau and Carney governments policies of high spending deficits and debt creation over the last 11 years, which caused spiralling inflation. For those who are the elbows up crowd, we spend a BILLION dollars EVERY WEEK just to pay the interest on the national debt. That comes out of our pockets in tax when it should be going to feed struggling families in Canada. The Carney Liberals are destroying our Canada.

  9. Liberal Larry
    April 3, 2026 at 11:15 am

    It’s all Trump’s fault. I will continue to stand with my Liberal Party and PM Carney .I have been walking around with my Elbows Up for a year now but my arms got tired so I used some string tied from my ears to my elbows to help keep them raised in a show of Liberal solidarity.

  10. Willow
    April 3, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Carney and this Liberal government is going to keep deflecting the state of the economy in Canada is everything and everyone else’s fault except themselves. Carney and this Liberal government could help Canadians over these bad economic times if they wanted but it’s easier and cheaper to blame others.

  11. The LPC
    April 3, 2026 at 10:59 am

    Who Cares? Blame it on Trump. If the Canadian Public is thick enough to keep us in power for 10 years they will believe anything we tell them.

  12. Ron G.
    April 3, 2026 at 10:50 am

    It’s actually the fault of the Liberal Government but they will use any excuse they can to avoid accountability of their own failures

  13. Liberalism must be destroyed
    April 3, 2026 at 12:54 am

    Elbows up eh! Morons. God I hope Trump just takes us over and saves us from ourselves. I’d join an invading US Army, and fight against our present government immediately. I’d view them as liberators.

  14. Charles
    April 2, 2026 at 11:28 pm

    Today… $2.99 for 7 skinny sticks of green onions wrapped in an elastic band at the local grocery store. As TrudeauCarney said last year, “Canadians should judge me by the prices at the grocery store”…hmmm… how’s that working out Canada?

  15. Try this
    April 2, 2026 at 6:10 pm

    Elbows up idiots ! Every metric gone bad in last 11 years other then the smart people that left the trash pile Canada for better run countries.

  16. Roy Stephenson
    April 2, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    Blame the Ukraine conflict, then Trump tariffs and now the Iran war !!! Anything but were the real problem that exists the incompetence of c a r n e y s l i b e r a l s
    I hope all those l i b t a r d s who voted in the l i b e r a l s again are happy.

  17. bwana4swahili
    April 2, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    “More than 40 countries held talks Thursday on ways to secure and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz oil route that has been choked off by Iran, a task Trump made clear will not be led by America.”
    Typical Trump… Cause global problems with no solution to the problem. How Americans elected this ‘ask whole’ of a president is a mystery!?

  18. Phil Dennis
    April 2, 2026 at 1:42 pm

    What a joke

    Canada has only its government and its stunned voting self to blame for the shambles this country is in.

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Economy

Canada’s GDP outlook slashed by 20% over Iran war ‘uncertainty’

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 2, 2026 1:20 pm
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Oil prices soar following Trump’s national address on Iran war'
Business Matters: Oil prices soar following Trump’s national address on Iran war
Oil prices jumped and world shares tumbled shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump's national address on Wednesday night where he addressed the war in Iran and claimed it was 'nearing completion.' His comments come as the U.K. is gathering 35 countries to discuss ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for April 2, 2026.
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The ongoing war in the Middle East has added “another layer of uncertainty” to Canada’s economic outlook, Deloitte Canada said Thursday while cutting its GDP projection for the year by 20 per cent.

While the economy is still expected to grow modestly, the firm’s spring economic outlook now estimates 1.2 per cent growth in 2026, down from the 1.5 per cent estimated in January as well as last year’s 1.7 per cent gain.

Dawn Desjardins, Deloitte’s chief economist, said the “softer” outlook comes as the uncertainty surrounding Canada’s rocky trade relationship with the United States is being compounded by a jolt in energy prices sparked by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The conflict quickly spread across the wider region and has threatened global oil shipments.

Both consumers and businesses, she said in an interview, are “facing a lot of headwinds.”

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“We’ve tried to inject that into our forecast, which means that in the first half of this year, we think we’re likely to see slower growth than we previously anticipated,” she said.

“But we do remain confident that as the year progresses, we’ll see some of that disruptive factor in the Middle East moderate. And we will, we believe, see an agreement with the U.S. and Mexico (on trade) that is quite similar to what we’re having right now. And that will alleviate some of that uncertainty for Canadian businesses.”

U.S. crude oil prices rose above US$110 a barrel on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a primetime address the night before that U.S. attacks on Iran will continue, without offering a clear timetable for ending the conflict.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Oil prices soar following Trump’s national address on Iran war'
Business Matters: Oil prices soar following Trump’s national address on Iran war

More than 40 countries held talks Thursday on ways to secure and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz oil route that has been choked off by Iran, a task Trump made clear will not be led by America.

Story continues below advertisement

The average price of gasoline in Canada has risen to more than $1.80 a litre as of Thursday, according to GasBuddy, the highest level in nearly four years.

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Desjardins said higher energy prices will affect supply chain costs and could even restrain business investment, which she noted is not matching government spending at the moment.

“We think this business investment in our forecast starts to improve in the second half of this year,” she said.

“That would be very much at risk if we should see this conflict continue and keep those pressures on energy costs.”

She also warned that, if “significant changes” to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on free trade emerge from this summer’s scheduled review — particularly the persistence of high sectoral tariffs — “it could definitely take a significant toll on Canada’s economy.”

Deloitte’s forecast said consumers are likely to remain cautious in anticipation of prolonged elevated energy prices and a softer labour market, resulting in only modest spending growth in 2026.

The report said labour market conditions are expected to stabilize throughout 2026, with the unemployment rate gradually declining to 6.3 per cent by year‑end. The unemployment rate ticked up to 6.7 per cent in February from the previous month, according to Statistics Canada.

Currently, labour market conditions remain soft as trade uncertainty and slowing domestic demand continue to weigh on hiring.

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Desjardins noted those conditions depend on industry. Manufacturing, for instance, has been “very, very soft” amid high U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos, forcing companies to trim their labour costs. Health care, meanwhile, is seeing “significant” job growth, she said.

The report said exports have partially recovered after a sharp second-quarter decline, and continued improvement along with targeted tariff relief will support growth this year. Meanwhile, imports are expected to recover more gradually, resulting in a positive contribution to growth from net trade this year.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s GDP grew 0.1% in January'
Canada’s GDP grew 0.1% in January

Other factors should also provide some relief, including expectations that the Bank of Canada will hold its key policy rate at 2.25 per cent throughout 2026, along with key government spending on infrastructure.

The housing market recovery will also likely be slower than previously expected, the report said. Activity is expected to cool through 2026, with starts projected to slow to approximately 243,000 units, down from 259,000 in 2025.

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It cited elevated construction costs, trade uncertainty and rising inventories of unsold units weighing on builder confidence and discouraging new project launches. The construction slowdown is most affecting condominium builds, with developers pausing projects in major markets like Toronto and Vancouver where presales have plummeted.

“You’re not seeing consumers really confident enough necessarily to take that plunge, maybe waiting it out a little bit to see, will prices actually go down even more?” Desjardins said.

“So we certainly are seeing a housing market that’s really not roaring back the way we might have thought it would because of the reduction in interest rates that we’ve had.”

The bottom line, she said repeatedly, is that efforts to diversify trade away from the U.S. and grow infrastructure and business investment “will take time.”

“We think that in 2027, the prospects for stronger growth are definitely there,” Desjardins said.

“We think with the government executing on some of these ambitious projects that they’re putting in place, as well as Canadian companies getting confident enough to put their money into the economy, that’s going to really set the stage for a strengthening in economic activity. And of course, if we do see that investment happening, there will be demand for labour. And that will help the consumer side of the economy.”

—With files from Global’s Anne Gaviola and The Canadian Press

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