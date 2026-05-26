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Economy

Second-hand shopping becoming more popular amid rising costs

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 7:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Second-hand shopping becoming more popular'
Second-hand shopping becoming more popular
WATCH: It's that time of the year when people are setting up garage sales as they declutter their homes, with the sales becoming more and more popular with shoppers.
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With warmer weather arriving in Saskatchewan, garage sale season is in full swing.

As the cost of living continues to rise, sellers say more people are turning to second-hand shopping to save money.

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With more people looking for ways to cut costs through garage sales and online marketplaces, local thrift stores like Underground Trends say they’ve also seen a rise in customers of all ages in recent years.

Watch above for more on how people in Saskatoon are saving through second-hand shopping.

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