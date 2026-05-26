Second-hand shopping becoming more popular amid rising costs

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With warmer weather arriving in Saskatchewan, garage sale season is in full swing.

As the cost of living continues to rise, sellers say more people are turning to second-hand shopping to save money.

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With more people looking for ways to cut costs through garage sales and online marketplaces, local thrift stores like Underground Trends say they’ve also seen a rise in customers of all ages in recent years.

Watch above for more on how people in Saskatoon are saving through second-hand shopping.