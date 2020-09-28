Elements Casino Brantford is one of several Ontario casinos to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Elements Casino Brantford opened its doors for the first time in six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The venue is one of 11 Great Canadian Gaming Corp. sites that reopened on Sept. 28. Others included Casino Woodbine, Casino Ajax, and the Great Blue Heron.

The casinos are opening despite Ontario’s recent gathering limits of no more than 50 people and no table games. However, only slots will be open to gamblers.

“It will be mandatory that all guests have booked a play session prior to arrival,” the casino said in a statement on the weekend.

Read more: Brantford police offer reward for information regarding murder of Hamilton man

Patrons are allowed only a two-hour play session per booking, the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

Food & Beverage outlets and other amenities will also remain closed.

The casino, which has been closed since mid-March, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Two of the bigger venues in Niagara Falls, Casino Niagara and Niagara Fallsview Casino, are still closed and have no immediate plans to reopen.

Caesars Windsor, pending required approvals, is expecting to reopen slot machines to members only on Oct. 8. The casino will still be shuttered to the general public.

0:49 Alberta allows table games at casinos after being closed due to COVID-19 Alberta allows table games at casinos after being closed due to COVID-19