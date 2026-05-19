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Canada

TSB investigating glider crash that killed pilot in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
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RCMP say a glider has crashed in northern Alberta, killing the lone pilot on board.

Cpl. Mathew Howell says police responded to the crash in Lamont County, northeast of Edmonton, shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday.

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He says one person was declared dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing details about the pilot because Howell says next-of-kin had not yet been notified.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a statement that the accident involved a privately registered Schleicher ASW 20.

The TSB says it is deploying a team of investigators.

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