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Canada

Mission man injured in bear attack outside his home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 4:15 pm
1 min read
A bear in Saskatchewan attacked, and killed, a 25-year-old man late last week. View image in full screen
A bear is seen here in this file photo. Don White / Getty Images
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Conservation officers are investigating a black bear attack in the Fraser Valley.

Officers say that at 4 a.m. on Monday, a man was alerted to a bear outside his home when his dog started barking.

The man went outside on his porch, officers say, and that’s when he saw the bear. He then tried to get the bear to leave by making lots of noise.

However, the bear didn’t leave and ran towards the man and swatted his arm, officers said in a statement.

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The man managed to get inside his home and although he was injured, he was not seriously injured.

Click to play video: 'B.C. officer says rising bear attacks are difficult to determine a trend'
B.C. officer says rising bear attacks are difficult to determine a trend

Conservation officers responded to the incident, but were unable to find a bear in the area, they said.

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A trap has now been placed and trail cameras set up around the property to monitor any bear activity.

The Conservation Officer Service said people should be aware of their surroundings and travel in groups and carry bear spray when possible.

Report bear conflicts to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

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