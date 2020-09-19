New COVID-19 gathering restrictions expanded to all of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has expanded new gathering restrictions to the entire province in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Indoor gatherings are now capped at 10 people inside and 25 outside. Organizers of gatherings in violation of the rules could face a minimum fine of $10,000 and those who attend could also be fined $750.

The new limits do not apply to businesses, only private gatherings.

The expansion of the rules took effect Saturday morning and came following advice from the province’s public health team and chief medical officer Dr. David Williams, Premier Doug Ford said.

“Over the past several days, we have seen alarming growth in the number of COVID cases in Ontario,” Ford said.

“The alarm bells are ringing. And too much of it has been tied to people who aren’t following the rules. People who think it’s OK to hold parties, to carry on as if things are back to normal. They aren’t.”

Ontario reported 407 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the second day in a row that figure has been above 400.

The new gathering restrictions were first announced for Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region earlier this week — regions Doug Ford previously called “hot spots” for the spread of the novel coronavirus. It marked the first time the province imposed new restrictions since reopening began.

On Friday, Ford said the restrictions would be expanded to other areas of the province after requests from mayors.

