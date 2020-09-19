Ontario reports more than 400 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row

It’s the second day in a row the province has reported more than 400 cases, with 401 being reported on Friday.Of the new cases, 129 are from Toronto, 94 from Peel Region, 55 from Ottawa, 28 from York Region, and 18 from Halton Region.

“Seventy-one per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40,” Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter.Elliott said the province processed nearly 39,000 additional tests, marking a provincial record.“In response to growing demand for testing, Ontario Health has increased capacity at eight assessment centres across Toronto, Peel and Ottawa with seven pop-ups launched in the regions and more coming to help increase access and cut down wait times,” Elliott said.One new death was also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,826.More to come.