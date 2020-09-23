Menu

Crime

Brantford police offer reward for information regarding murder of Hamilton man

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 2:12 pm
Police chief Robert A. Davis gives an update on the shooting death of Coby Carter at Brantford police headquarters on Sept. 23, 2020.
Police chief Robert A. Davis gives an update on the shooting death of Coby Carter at Brantford police headquarters on Sept. 23, 2020. Lisa Polewski / Global News

A joint investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information on the 2019 murder of a Hamilton man in Brantford.

Coby Carter, 22, was shot dead at an address in the 100 block of Colborne Street West around 3:25 a.m. on July 8, 2019.

Investigators from Brantford police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe the incident was “a planned and deliberate act.”

Read more: UPDATE: Brantford police say Hamilton man the victim in fatal shooting on Colborne Street

In a press conference on Wednesday at Brantford police headquarters, chief Robert A. Davis said an extensive investigation had followed up on tips from the public but none have resulted in any arrests.

“I hear that there’s still some angst in this city,” said Davis.

“With Kobe Carter, we want to solve this homicide. We have an outstanding homicide in this city. We owe it to the citizens of this city to know that the police and our partner agencies are working diligently to solve this.”

Anyone with information can call police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

