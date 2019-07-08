Crime
July 8, 2019 10:40 am
Updated: July 8, 2019 10:41 am

Man dead after overnight shooting in Brantford: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Brantford police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Global News File
A A

A man who suffered “a significant injury” in central Brantford is dead, according to police.

Investigators say police were called with a report of shots fired at an address in the 100 block of Colborne Street West around 3:25 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating west end homicide

Brantford police say responding officers found a man who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years of age with serious injuries. 

He died on the scene, and police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Toronto police looking for witnesses after double homicide near Jane and Eglinton

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford
Brantford crime
Brantford Police
Brantford shooting
Colborne Street
Homicide
man killed Brantford
man shot Brantford

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.