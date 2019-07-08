Man dead after overnight shooting in Brantford: police

A man who suffered “a significant injury” in central Brantford is dead, according to police.

Investigators say police were called with a report of shots fired at an address in the 100 block of Colborne Street West around 3:25 a.m. Monday.

Brantford police say responding officers found a man who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years of age with serious injuries.

He died on the scene, and police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

