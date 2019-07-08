Hamilton police investigating west end homicide

Hamilton police are investigating a homicide in the city’s west end.
Officers were called to Carling Street, near King Street and Highway 403, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after a man in his 20’s was found on the road with gunshot wounds.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men were seen fleeing the scene in a small sedan headed east along Main Street West.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating and says more details be released later Monday.
