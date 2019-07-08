Crime
Hamilton police investigating west end homicide

Hamilton police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building on Carling Street.

Officers were called to Carling Street, near King Street and Highway 403, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after a man in his 20’s was found on the road with gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

The man’s name has not been released.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene in a small sedan headed east along Main Street West.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and says more details be released later Monday.

