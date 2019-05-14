Stoney Creek teenager charged in weekend shooting at Hamilton Tim Hortons

A 16-year-old boy from Stoney Creek has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend shooting at a Tim Hortons.

Police were called to the restaurant on King Street, near Caroline, on Sunday evening for an altercation involving a group of males.

Before officers arrived, witnesses say a male pulled out a gun and fired a shot that hit the restaurant’s glass door.

Detectives say they arrested the alleged shooter on Monday in the area of Jackson Street West and Caroline Street South and allegedly found him with a firearm.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the teenager has been charged with 10 firearm-related offences, utter death threats, possession for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine and six counts of breaching a court order.

Two others, a 23-year-old man of no fixed address and a 15-year-old Hamilton boy, have also been arrested and charged with drug offences.

Police say both accused were at the restaurant at the time but were not directly involved in the shooting.

Investigators say further charges may be laid.