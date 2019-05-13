No injuries after shots fired outside bar on east Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police say no one was hurt after the city’s 23rd shooting incident of 2019 outside of a crowded bar in the east end overnight.

Officers were called out around 12:30 A.M. to Al-Omara Bar, located at 796 Concession St. just east of Upper Sherman, for reports of gunshots fired.

After their arrival, police confirm a firearm was discharged from the street right beside the nearby business which was reported to have contained between 15 and 20 patrons.

Investigators canvassed the area on Monday morning looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

So far, police have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

