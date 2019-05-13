Fire marshal investigates ‘suspicious’ blaze that caused $250K damage in Hamilton’s west end

Ontario’s Fire Marshal office has confirmed to Global News an investigation into a Westdale Village fire that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The province’s fire investigators say the Sunday afternoon blaze in a building which houses clothing alteration shop Tha’ar King Clothes is “considered suspicious.”

The fire started just before noon when Hamilton police and fire crews arrived at the building at 990 King Street W. which was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say it took about an hour to knock down the blaze.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

