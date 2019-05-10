200 residents evacuated after broken water main floods Stoney Creek apartment

Approximately 200 residents of a Stoney Creek apartment were evacuated after a water-main break caused flooding.

Hamilton firefighters responded to the building at 125 Shoreview Place at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after an alarm was triggered in the top floor mechanical room.

READ MORE: Flood watch issued for Hamilton ahead of heavy rainfall

Hamilton Fire Department said in an email to 900 CHML that the main waterline had come disconnected from one that feeds into the boilers.

“Firefighters managed to isolate and shut down the water, however, there was a considerable amount of water that flowed into residential units on the six floors below,” added fire officials.

“Once the hydro was isolated to the impacted units, crews escorted tenants and owners back to non-impacted units, and power was restored to these units.”

READ MORE: Hamilton Conservation Authority losing $85,000 as province cuts flood management funding

Arrangements were made with Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) for two buses to attend the scene for residents and building owners to set up a security unit to monitor for any overnight fires.

A total of 64 apartment units were impacted by the water and the initial estimate of damage is approximately $400,000.