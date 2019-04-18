Hamilton Conservation Authority losing $85,000 as province cuts flood management funding

The Hamilton Conservation Authority says it will have to cut back on other programs in light of cuts to flood management funding.

The Ontario government announced that it would be reducing flood management grants to watershed protection agencies across the province by 50 percent as part of its 2019 budget.

For Hamilton, that means its conservation authority is losing out on $85,000 that had been allocated for that purpose.

Ward 9 Councillor Brad Clark, who sits on the boards for both Hamilton and Niagara’s conservation authorities, told CHML’s Bill Kelly that it’s going to be a struggle because their budgets have already been finalized for the year.

“So we have to find savings elsewhere. In Hamilton’s case, we’ve lost $85,000. That’s not an insignificant amount of money for the Hamilton Conservation Authority, so we will have to find other programs where we can cut.”

He adds that he understands the need to find efficiencies but says this is a ‘pay now or pay later’ situation.

“We have to balance the search for those efficiencies against public health and safety,” said Clark. “If somehow the flood prevention program in Ontario fails and we get serious flooding, and properties destroyed, and life is at risk, then the government of Ontario has to cough up much more money down the road to mitigate that afterward and make the repairs.”

The conservation authority operates two dams locally that control water flow during heavy rainfall events, and the funding that was cut directly impacts those operations.

The cut comes as there are more frequent flood watch alerts issued by local conservation authorities. Clark said both the Hamilton and Niagara conservation authorities are committed to maintaining the current flood prevention services.

Recently the federal government pledged more than $12 million in funding for Hamilton to help reduce flood risks and repair shorelines following extreme weather events.