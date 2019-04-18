Spring cleaning time in Hamilton as the Escarpment Project returns for 8th year

Hamilton’s largest environmental cleanup event takes place on Friday morning.

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to fan out along the Niagara Escarpment from Dundas through Stoney Creek to pick up litter and other debris.

The Escarpment Project will be taking place from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a volunteer barbecue.

This is the eighth year for the cleanup and organizer Greg Lenko says, “You name it, we’ve found it,” from toilet seats to washing machines and microwaves.

Lenko says they’ve even “pulled several couches out of the Devil’s Punch Bowl.”

Businesses, community organizations, teams and clubs from across the city are registered to participate.

Lenko says that in most areas the dumping and littering seem to be better this spring, but he’s identified a few places that need some extra attention.

He points to an area near Rock Chapel Road that he describes as “really bad,” where he recently found a licence plate from 1968 and some bottles dating back to the ’50s.