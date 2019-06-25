Crime
Suspects in Hamilton murder believed to be hiding in Peel Region: police

Peel Regional Police are searching for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Hamilton.

Peel Regional Police believe they know where two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a Hamilton man are hiding out.

They tweeted yesterday that 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 27-year-old Alieu Jeng of the Toronto area are believed to be in Peel Region.

They are both wanted in connection with the murder of Carel Douse.

The 33-year-old Hamilton man died in hospital on May 18 after an early morning stabbing on King Street East at East Avenue North.

Twenty-two-year-old Samitar Hassan was arrested by Toronto police last Thursday on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Hamilton to face first-degree murder charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wise and Alieu to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Residents can also submit anonymous tips at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

