Suspects in Hamilton murder believed to be hiding in Peel Region: police

Peel Regional Police believe they know where two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a Hamilton man are hiding out.

They tweeted yesterday that 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 27-year-old Alieu Jeng of the Toronto area are believed to be in Peel Region.

They are both wanted in connection with the murder of Carel Douse.

Alieu Jeng is wanted in connection to the Douse Homicide with @HamiltonPolice he is believed to be in the Region of Peel. https://t.co/i9hbSginQh — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 25, 2019

Daniel Wise is still outstanding, he is wanted in connection to the Douse Homicide with @HamiltonPolice he is believed to be in the Region of Peel. https://t.co/AEIYIVUjc2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 25, 2019

The 33-year-old Hamilton man died in hospital on May 18 after an early morning stabbing on King Street East at East Avenue North.

Twenty-two-year-old Samitar Hassan was arrested by Toronto police last Thursday on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Hamilton to face first-degree murder charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wise and Alieu to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Residents can also submit anonymous tips at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.