1 of 3 suspects arrested in Carel Douse homicide: police

Police have arrested one of the suspects accused in the Carel Douse homicide.

Toronto police arrested Samitar Hassan on Thursday on unrelated charges, and police say he will be brought to Hamilton in the coming days to face first-degree murder charges.

Samitar Hassan wanted for first-degree murder has been arrested @TorontoPolice on unrelated charges. Hassan will be brought to Hamilton in the coming days to face 1st degree murder charges. https://t.co/cKrb6VPN1l #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/GJ8njmsGX4 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 21, 2019

Shortly after 3 a.m. on May 18, Hamilton police were called to a home on East Avenue North for a report of a stabbing.

Douse, 33, was found suffering from numerous stab wounds and was taken to the Hamilton General Hospital, where he died later that day.

Investigators are still searching for Daniel Wise, 28, of Hamilton, and Alieu Jeng, 27, of the Toronto area, who are also facing first-degree murder charges.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Residents can also submit anonymous tips at crimestoppershamilton.com.