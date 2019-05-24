Hamilton police identify third suspect in East Ave. homicide case

Hamilton police have identified the third suspect in the Carel Douse homicide case.
Police are now looking for 27-year-old Alieu Jeng from the Toronto area.
Arrest warrants have also been issued for two other suspects: 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 22-year-old Samitar Hassan of the GTA.
They are all wanted for first degree murder.
Douse was stabbed to death last Saturday in the King and East Avenue area.
If you have information as to the whereabouts of Alieu Jeng, Samitar Hassan or Daniel Wise, please call 911.
