Canada
May 24, 2019 3:02 pm

Hamilton police identify third suspect in East Ave. homicide case

By News Anchor  Global News
Hamilton Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Alieu Jeng from the Toronto area.

Hamilton Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Alieu Jeng from the Toronto area.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton police have identified the third suspect in the Carel Douse homicide case.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release photos of two suspects involved in East Ave. stabbing death

Police are now looking for 27-year-old Alieu Jeng from the Toronto area.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for two other suspects: 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 22-year-old Samitar Hassan of the GTA.

They are all wanted for first degree murder.

Douse was stabbed to death last Saturday in the King and East Avenue area.

READ MORE: Man dies after stabbing in central Hamilton, police say

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Alieu Jeng, Samitar Hassan or Daniel Wise, please call 911.
Report an error
alieu jeng
carel
douse
east avenue
East Avenye
firstdegree
hamilton ontario
Hamilton stabbing
Homicide
Murder
Stabbing
Suspects
Wanted
Warrant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.