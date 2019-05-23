Canada
May 23, 2019 3:35 pm

Hamilton police release photos of two suspects involved in East Ave. stabbing death

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police say 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 22-year-old Samitar Hassan of the Toronto area are wanted for First Degree murder.

Hamilton Police
Hamilton police have released photos of two suspects in the city’s latest homicide.

Last Saturday morning, 33-year-old Carel Douse was stabbed outside a residence on East Avenue, dying later in hospital.

Investigators say the initial stabbing happened inside a nearby barbershop, which led to the victim being chased by three suspects to the front of a residence where he was stabbed again.

Police have now identified two of the three suspects involved, 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 22-year-old Samitar Hassan from the Toronto area.

Both are wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either Hassan or Wise should call 911.

Investigators say information regarding a third suspect will likely be released in the coming days.

 
