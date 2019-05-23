Hamilton police release photos of two suspects involved in East Ave. stabbing death

Hamilton police have released photos of two suspects in the city’s latest homicide.

Last Saturday morning, 33-year-old Carel Douse was stabbed outside a residence on East Avenue, dying later in hospital.

Investigators say the initial stabbing happened inside a nearby barbershop, which led to the victim being chased by three suspects to the front of a residence where he was stabbed again.

Police have now identified two of the three suspects involved, 28-year-old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 22-year-old Samitar Hassan from the Toronto area.

Both are wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either Hassan or Wise should call 911.

Investigators say information regarding a third suspect will likely be released in the coming days.

