May 18, 2019 8:39 am

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in central Hamilton

Lisa Polewski

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in central Hamilton.

Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in central Hamilton.

Officers were called to East Avenue North between King Street and Wilson Street at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police closed off East Avenue between King and Wilson, as well as part of Emerald Street, for the investigation.

There is currently no information on possible suspects.

