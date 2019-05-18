Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in central Hamilton

Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in central Hamilton.

Officers were called to East Avenue North between King Street and Wilson Street at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating an overnight stabbing on East Avenue North. Male in his 30's transported by @HPS_Paramedics with life-threatening injuries. Suspect fled on foot. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/0Vzlu1aF6g — DR (@Media371) May 18, 2019

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police closed off East Avenue between King and Wilson, as well as part of Emerald Street, for the investigation.

There is currently no information on possible suspects.