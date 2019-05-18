Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in central Hamilton
A A
Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in central Hamilton.
Officers were called to East Avenue North between King Street and Wilson Street at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition.
Police closed off East Avenue between King and Wilson, as well as part of Emerald Street, for the investigation.
There is currently no information on possible suspects.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.