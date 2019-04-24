Canada
April 24, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 12:16 pm

Hamilton police appeal for witnesses after east-end stabbing

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing in the city's east end.

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in the east end.

Police believe the alleged assault took place on Tuesday afternoon in an alley behind a building on Kenilworth Avenue, where a knife was recovered.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man of no fixed address, remains in hospital receiving treatment from a stab wound and is not co-operating with the investigation.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

